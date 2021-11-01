South Fla. police officer remembered as 'true hero'

A memorial service was held Monday for a 28-year-old Hollywood police officer who was killed during a confrontation with a burglary suspect.

The funeral procession for Officer Yandy Chirino left the Vista Memorial Gardens funeral home Monday morning en route to the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, where family, friends and colleagues gathered to say their final goodbyes.

Hollywood police said the former officer of the month was mortally wounded last month when Jason Banegas, 18, shot him.

Police said Chirino was responding to an Oct. 17 call about someone trying to open vehicle doors near Emerald Hills Country Club when he was shot in the face. Chirino was pronounced dead the next day.

"Yandy was more than just an officer," Hollywood Police Chief Chris O'Brien said during the memorial service. "He was a true hero. He sacrificed his life protecting his community."

Chirino worked for the Hollywood Police Department for four years and received several commendations, including an officer of the month honor in June 2020.

Monday's service was followed by a full honors presentation, including a riderless horse, the playing of "Amazing Grace" on bagpipes, a last radio call, a flyover and the folding of an American flag.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., spoke during the memorial. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and Attorney General Ashley Moody were also in attendance.

Scripps Only Content 2021