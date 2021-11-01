Advertisement

Travel headaches continue for American Airlines passengers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT
Travel troubles continue for American Airlines following hundreds of flight cancellations the past few days.

Frustration is mounting for a fourth day for passengers.

The airline canceled hundreds more flights Monday after canceling more than 1,800 flights since Friday.

The problems are impacted travelers across the country including South Florida.

Throughout Monday, a few flights were canceled to and from Palm Beach International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport.

Several flights were also delayed, especially from Fort Lauderdale.

There are American Airlines flights scheduled to depart PBIA at 4:58 p.m. and 7:24 p.m. for Charlotte, North Carolina, and currently both are scheduled to be on time.

All airlines advise if you are traveling to make sure to check your flight status before heading to the airport.

