Boynton Beach Police to host ‘Gift Cards for Guns’ event

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A South Florida police department is providing community members another opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted functional firearms.

The Boynton Beach Police Department is hosting the Gift Cards for Guns event on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ezell Hester Community Center.

According to officials, no questions will be asked, and no ID is required of anyone who disposes of a firearm at the event.

The firearm must be unloaded with the safety engaged, and in a bag, box or case in the trunk of your car.

No walk-ups will be allowed.

A $100 gift card will be given to participants for each functional firearm. The gift cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of two gift cards per vehicle.

Gift cards will not be distributed for BB, pellet, airsoft guns or non-functioning firearms.

Commercial firearms dealers are not eligible for gift cards.

To learn more about the event, click here.

