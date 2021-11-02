Advertisement

Health advisory issued for Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County has posted a health advisory for Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach after recent sampling showed bacterial levels in the water to be in the poor range.

The health department said the causes of the elevated level of bacteria in the water are unknown but are generally associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains.

Health department staff samples the beach waters at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter.

Beach water quality.PNG
Beach water quality.PNG

Beach water quality for Palm Beach County and throughout the state can be found here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Mom’s adults-only site gets her banned from kids’ school
Port St. Lucie aiming to lower speed limit on all neighborhood roads
Chihuahua snatched from West Boca Raton pet store
2 toddlers drown in Belle Glade, sheriff's office says
4 people safe after boat fire in Boca Raton

Latest News

Palm Beach County teacher recovers from 'downward spiral' of COVID-19
Plan approved to maintain, construct sidewalks in Palm Beach County
Man in critical condition after shooting in Greenacres
How school districts will be involved in COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11