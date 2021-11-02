Advertisement

Job fair to be held at Hilton Palm Beach Airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A job fair near West Palm Beach next week will feature a variety of employers seeking to fill open positions.

The event will be held on Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport located at 150 Australian Ave.

Some of the employers attending the event include: Action Physical Therapy, Citrus Contracting, Morse Life Health and Military Sealift Command.

Positions will be available in construction, food services, health care and maritime.

The public is welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet with local hiring managers.

Click here to learn more about the job fair.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Mom’s adults-only site gets her banned from kids’ school
Port St. Lucie aiming to lower speed limit on all neighborhood roads
Chihuahua snatched from West Boca Raton pet store
2 toddlers drown in Belle Glade, sheriff's office says
4 people safe after boat fire in Boca Raton

Latest News

Suspect jumps off bridge in attempt to escape deputies
Palm Beach County COVID-19 cases ‘trending in the right direction’
The partnership with American Scientific Laboratories will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing...
Port of Palm Beach hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic
Chihuahua snatched from West Boca Raton pet store