LIVE: Palm Beach County health director to give COVID-19 update

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

Dr. Alina Alonso with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is scheduled to address county commissioners and deliver new information about coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and vaccinations.

