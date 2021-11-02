LIVE: Palm Beach County health director gives COVID-19 update

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday is providing an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

Dr. Alina Alonso with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is addressing county commissioners and delivering new information about coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and vaccinations.

Alonso said Palm Beach County tallied 879 new COVID-19 cases during the week of Oct. 22 to 28, the second-lowest weekly case total since April of 2020.

"We gotta keep going down," Alonso said. "The idea is that we go down as far as possible so that when we have our next wave in the winter, that we'll be able to have a small wave and not a large wave."

WATCH HEALTH DIRECTOR'S COMMENTS:

Dr. Alina Alonso, Palm Beach County's health director, gives COVID-19 update

Scripps Only Content 2021