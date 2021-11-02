Advertisement

Man in critical condition after shooting in Greenacres

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A man suffered critical injuries after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Greenacres, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting just before noon in the 500 block of Pine Circle.

When they arrived, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

The sheriff's office said no arrests have been made, and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Anyone who can help in the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

