Mariner projected Republican winner in special primary election

One half of the race to determine Florida's newest member of Congress remains undecided.

Jason Mariner is the projected winner of the Republican primary in Tuesday's special election for Florida's 20th Congressional District, but the Democratic race between top vote-getters Dale Holness and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was too close to call.

The candidates are vying to fill the congressional seat left vacant since the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.

Hastings, who served in the House since 1993, died of pancreatic cancer in April.

Mariner defeated Greg Musselwhite, who unsuccessfully challenged the late congressman in the 2020 general election.

"This is an endeavor of immense undertaking," Mariner told WPTV's Michael Williams.

Mariner said his No. 1 goal is to "bring prosperity back to District 20."

A former drug addict and convict, Mariner regained his right to vote, co-founded a recovery center and went on to become the CEO of a company called AdSkinz.

"Those are true statements," Mariner said. "I was a drug addict. I was a convict and, you know, I look around at District 20, District 20 needs a second chance. America needs a second chance. I got mine, and I want to give District 20 a second chance."

The Democratic race was too early to call as votes were being counted Tuesday night.

Mariner remains a longshot to win the Jan. 11 general election in the heavily Democratic district.

Voter turnout has been low. Over the weekend early voting was at 10%. By the time the polls closed, voter turnout was about 16%.

Florida's 20th Congressional District has about 345,000 eligible voters. The district is also more than 61% Democratic and about 13% Republican. Five Democrat candidates are current elected officials.

Candidates also include one Libertarian and three independents, one of whom is a write-in.

During an Oct. 14 candidate forum hosted by the Urban Leagues of Broward and Palm Beach counties, the candidates focused on issues that deeply impact the 20th Congressional District and the nation, including structural racism, racism in immigration, black and brown home ownership, education, employment, social justice, health initiatives and how to entice business to the Glades, which would lead to jobs.

The two-hour forum ended with moderators telling voters they have a lot of research to do.

WPTV caught up with voters at the Wells Recreation Center in Riviera Beach about what matters most.

"Affordable housing is surely an important issue that we're facing in this district," Varisa Lall Dass, a voter and resident of the district, told WPTV. "We're watching a lot of new development and potential new opportunities that come with that, but it's important that people have access to a place to live."

But other voters offer advice to no matter who is chosen.

"I tell younger people that, if you're going to run for office — whether it's Democrat or Republican — whatever, just go to bed every night knowing you have done the right thing," the Rev. Thomas Masters, the former mayor of Riviera Beach, said. "When you can go to bed knowing that you have done the right thing, then you can wake up in the morning with a clearer conscience. Do what's right. Period."

