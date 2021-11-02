Advertisement

NBA legend pushes mental health awareness for students

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Research shows about 200,000 Florida kids suffer from untreated mental health disorders. Basketball star Earvin "Magic" Johnson wants to cut that number down.

In partnership with Simply Healthcare, a managed care plan within Florida's Medicare and Medicaid networks, the Los Angeles Lakers legend brought his message to Tallahassee on Tuesday.

During his visit, he pushed for change and raised awareness.

Magic Johnson speaks to students about mental health on Nov. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Magic Johnson speaks to students about mental health on Nov. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla.

The former NBA pro met with a handful of high school and college students at Florida's Historic Capitol Building, urging them to speak up if they’re suffering.

"Your close buddy, talk to them about mental health," Johnson said. "I hope you take the challenge to say, 'I am always going to be here for you. And if you're going through something, you're going to do the same thing. You're going to pick up the phone.'"

With Florida's Legislature set to return to lawmaking in January, Johnson also said he hoped lawmakers would recognize the mental health problems that need to be addressed.

The National Institute of Mental Health says one in five children have a diagnosable mental...
The National Institute of Mental Health says one in five children have a diagnosable mental health issue.

Some of the latest data from the National Institute of Mental Health suggest suicide is the second leading cause of death among those 10 to 34.

"We just have to come together, as a community, as a state, as lawmakers, to do something about it — to help them," he said.

For now, only a handful of bills are on file to address mental health in 2022. Among them, a review of the state's suicide prevention office to find weaknesses.

Also, lawmakers are seeking more research on alternative mental health treatments like ketamine.

The 2022 legislative session begins Jan. 11 and lasts 60 days.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Mom’s adults-only site gets her banned from kids’ school
Port St. Lucie aiming to lower speed limit on all neighborhood roads
Chihuahua snatched from West Boca Raton pet store
2 toddlers drown in Belle Glade, sheriff's office says
4 people safe after boat fire in Boca Raton

Latest News

PBSO seeking public's assistance in locating missing, endangered woman
Sebastian voters to decide on City Council, charter amendments
Health advisory issued for Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach
Palm Beach County teacher recovers from 'downward spiral' of COVID-19