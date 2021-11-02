Palm Beach County organization recognizing young caregivers

November is "National Family Caregivers Month," honoring those who spend countless hours caring for a loved one.

A local organization is taking time to honor the hundreds of Palm Beach County students who are caregivers as well.

Julianna Doran remembers when her brother was born.

"He was in the hospital for about three months and when he came home, he was on breathing monitors," Doran said.

That's when she started caring for her younger brother.

Through those years, Doran, 20, graduated from high school and went on to college.

"He's in a wheelchair, so he doesn't walk. But I'm just there for him like by lifting him, feeding him," Doran said. "It has definitely changed my life but I wouldn't say for the worst but for the better."

She received support from the American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) in Boca Raton.

"We are currently in 33 middle and high schools in Palm Beach County serving just over 450 youth," said Dylan Wilde, AACY communications manager.

Young caregivers face many challenges.

"People have to quit their jobs sometimes, and there's not always support for them. Now imagine multiplying those by being a youth and struggling in school and trying to find your own identity," Wilde said.

The AACY is hosting an event Wednesday night to put a spotlight on young caregivers.

"This is really an event for and by caregiving youth. We have two youths in particular who will be moderating the discussion and sort of telling their stories and explaining some of the resources that have helped them in their journey," Wilde said.

"Seeing how they helped me and the events and things that I have done with them, how grateful I was for it," Doran said. "I want to still be a part of it and help them and do whatever I can to still make it fun for everyone."

Wednesday's event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to register.

