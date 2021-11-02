PBSO seeking public's assistance in locating missing, endangered woman

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a missing and endangered woman.

According to PBSO, Denise Laquilla Ford, 35, was reported missing from the Lake Park area Monday by family members who stated Denise had some type of mental episode and made suicidal statements before she went missing.

PBSO said Denise left on foot leaving behind her vehicle, phone and personal items.

She is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who locates or comes in contact with Denise Laquilla Ford is asked to contact PBSO Communications at 561-688-3400.

