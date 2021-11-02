Pickup truck crashes 'completely inside' house in Jupiter; driver injured

A white pickup truck crashed into a house Monday night, injuring the driver, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

Crews from Battalions 1 and 9 responded to the crash on Flagship Circle off Central Boulevard at 6:33 p.m., PBFR said.

The car had crashed "completely inside" the residence, according to PBFR.

Firefighters utilized their specialized equipment to stabilize the house and rescue the trapped occupant. One patient was transported to a local hospital in an unreported condition.

PBFR posted video of the crash on Twitter and Facebook. In the video, the truck is seen inside the one-story home with heavy damaged.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/PBCFR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PBCFR crews from https://twitter.com/hashtag/Battalion1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Battalion1 alongside https://twitter.com/hashtag/Battalion9?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Battalion9 responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident (MVA) on Flagship Circle in Jupiter at 6:33pm. First arriving units reported 1 vehicle completely inside a house. https://twitter.com/hashtag/Firefighters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Firefighters utilized their specialized equipment. More FB https://t.co/XdhuOQTdTY">pic.twitter.com/XdhuOQTdTY

Scripps Only Content 2021