Plan approved to maintain, construct sidewalks in Palm Beach County

A $1.5 million project to maintain and construct sidewalks in several parts of Palm Beach County was approved Tuesday. This comes after the engineering department received requests from the School District of Palm Beach County, sheriff’s office, and residents.

Providing safe pedestrian sidewalks is the mission of a $1.5 million dollar in Palm Beach County to begin in 2022.

On the proposal list are several new sidewalks near Rolling Green Elementary School in Boynton Beach.

Less than half a mile from the school, there’s a missing sidewalk on Grove Road between Wilkinson and Mentone Roads.

"They try to cross the street but there’s traffic coming through," said parent Nilsa Santiago.

Santiago picks up her daughter at Rolling Green Elementary School every day and notices many kids in the area are walking several blocks to get home.

"I be scared for the kids myself," said Roberto Gonzalez, who lives right across from the elementary school.

Gonzalez had hoped the project on Grove Road would have created a new sidewalk on the northeast side starting at Miner, where he sees many kids on the street every day.

"Especially when it rains because it do get flooded all around here," Gonzalez said.

Less than a three minute drive from the school, a new sidewalk on the south side of Ficus Tree Drive from Orange Street to San Castle Boulevard is also on the list.

Just over $260,000 will go toward the construction of new sidewalks near schools in residential areas, $500,000 toward maintenance of seven existing sidewalks, and $700,000 for new sidewalks in other parts of the county.

The proposal approved Tuesday by the board of county commissioners shows the project is included in the current budget and no federal funds will be used.

