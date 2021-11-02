Port of Palm Beach hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic

The Port of Palm Beach is hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic Tuesday.

The partnership with American Scientific Laboratories will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing and Moderna vaccines to port employees, tenants, and the public.

REMINDER: Drive-thru COVID testing & vaccine clinic TOMORROW @PortofPalmBeach from 9- 1PM. If you are local and are sailing this Friday on @BPCruiseLine Grand Classica, you can stop by tmrw & get tested for free. pic.twitter.com/DUC2CIpy2p — Port of Palm Beach (@PortofPalmBeach) November 1, 2021

This event brings vaccines directly to Port of Palm Beach employees, which could be considered a big step forward when complying with the federal vaccine mandate.

The mandate is part of President Joe Biden’s vaccination plan, which includes a requirement for companies with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

Approximately 3,000 people are employed directly because of the port, which contributes more than $339 million in business revenue and $12 million in state and federal taxes.

More than 6,000 additional jobs are associated with the importers and exporters that use the port to ship cargo.

This includes workers who are transporting locally harvested raw sugar and molasses from the Western communities in Palm Beach County.

The vaccination clinic will be a first for the Port of Palm Beach, however, it appears there will be another event scheduled at some point.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Port of Palm Beach said, “we are discussing this with American Scientific Laboratories in hopes of offering the booster shots soon”.

Tuesday’s vaccination clinic at the Port of Palm Beach will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the cruise terminal.

It is located at One East 11th Street Riviera Beach, FL.

