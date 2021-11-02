Advertisement

Suspect jumps off bridge in attempt to escape deputies

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A wild pursuit in Southwest Florida came to an end after a suspect crashed a vehicle on a bridge and then jumped off in an effort to flee authorities.

Aerial video captured Saturday evening shows Bryan Gray, 34, being pursued for driving a suspected stolen van.

When Gray reached the Edison Bridge, the van abruptly swerved and crashed into a retaining barrier.

Suspect jumps off Florida bridge in attempt to escape deputies

Video showed Gray then got out of the van, jumped over a safety barrier and dove into the Caloosahatchee River.

Gray survived the perilous jump from about 55 feet into the water.

A Fort Myers police boat crew was deployed to the scene and pulled Gray from the water, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said Gray faces charges of grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Mom’s adults-only site gets her banned from kids’ school
Port St. Lucie aiming to lower speed limit on all neighborhood roads
Chihuahua snatched from West Boca Raton pet store
2 toddlers drown in Belle Glade, sheriff's office says
4 people safe after boat fire in Boca Raton

Latest News

Palm Beach County COVID-19 cases 'trending in the right direction'
The partnership with American Scientific Laboratories will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing...
Port of Palm Beach hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic
Chihuahua snatched from West Boca Raton pet store
LIVE: Palm Beach County health director gives COVID-19 update