Voting remains open in Florida's 20th Congressional District special primary election

Voting remains open until 7 p.m. Tuesday for the special primary election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.

Hastings, who served in the House since 1993, died of pancreatic cancer in April.

Registered voters living in Florida's 20th Congressional District are still selecting their candidate in what's being called a "nice-sized field."

It's a candidate pool of 17, down from 27 until a few weeks ago. That's a lot of platforms for voters to learn about.

Voter turnout has been low. Over the weekend early voting was at 10%. As of 5 p.m., voter turnout was 15%.

Florida's 20th Congressional District has about 345,000 eligible voters. The district is also more than 61% Democratic and about 13% Republican. Five Democrat candidates are current elected officials.

Meanwhile, one of the two Republican candidates, Greg Musselwhite, challenged the late congressman in the 2020 general election and was defeated.

Candidates also include one Libertarian and three independents, one of whom is a write-in.

U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

During an Oct. 14 candidate forum hosted by the Urban Leagues of Broward and Palm Beach counties, the candidates focused on issues that deeply impact the 20th Congressional District and the nation, including structural racism, racism in immigration, black and brown home ownership, education, employment, social justice, health initiatives and how to entice business to the Glades, which would lead to jobs.

The two-hour forum ended with moderators telling voters they have a lot of research to do.

WPTV caught up with voters at the Wells Recreation Center in Riviera Beach about what matters most.

"Affordable housing is surely an important issue that we're facing in this district," Varisa Lall Dass, a voter and resident of the district, told WPTV. "We're watching a lot of new development and potential new opportunities that come with that, but it's important that people have access to a place to live."

But other voters offer advice to no matter who is chosen.

"I tell younger people that, if you're going to run for office — whether it's Democrat or Republican — whatever, just go to bed every night knowing you have done the right thing," the Rev. Thomas Masters, the former mayor of Riviera Beach, said. "When you can go to bed knowing that you have done the right thing, then you can wake up in the morning with a clearer conscience. Do what's right. Period."

Any voter waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot at any of the 11 polling locations in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

