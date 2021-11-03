Center for Creative Education breaks ground on new campus in West Palm Beach

After spending decades in the Northwood Village district, the Center for Creative Education is expanding its campus to serve more students.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit organization celebrated a groundbreaking at a new building site that will house their new school and headquarters.

The organization just opened The Foundations School in January after noticing several students falling behind in their studies during the pandemic.

Spurred by increases in student reading scores, the nearly 30-year-old nonprofit is making more room to implement its vision of giving the community’s most at-risk young people an opportunity for a brighter tomorrow.

Targeted for students in underserved communities, the independent school uses a sliding fee scale based on household size and income, ensuring an affordable education for all.

The Foundations School currently has 60 students enrolled in grades K-3.

However, the new campus will be able to serve 200 students.

“This is an exciting time for The Center for Creative Education as we embark on a new step forward that will increase our impact in our community and beyond,” said Robert Hamon, CEO and president of The Center for Creative Education.

When The Foundations School launched in January 2021, only 8 percent of students were reading at grade level. After five months, 36% of the students who participated were back on grade level – ready for fall 2021, according to the Diagnostic Reading Assessment educators provide the students.

“This new campus will allow The Center for Creative Education to expand all of our programs and it will provide a home with space to grow for The Foundations School,” Hamon said.

The new school will be located at 2400 Metrocentre Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

Construction is expected to be completed by next fall.

