Advertisement

Palm Beach Gardens man sentenced 25 years for child porn

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach Gardens man was sentenced Tuesday after federal investigators said he enticed minor girls into sending him sexually explicit pictures of themselves.

Dwight Castaldi, 45, was arrested three years ago and accused of committing lewd acts on a 13-year-old California girl.

Authorities said Castaldi enticed young girls into sending him sexually explicit pictures of themselves by pretending to be a teenager during online chats.

Castaldi was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison and supervised release for life.

Beginning in 2008, prosecutors said Castaldi communicated with at least six underage girls, as young as 13, on social networking websites.

Prosecutors said that Castaldi told the girls he was a teenager and sent the victims pictures of an unknown young man, falsely claiming they were pictures of him.

During chats, Castaldi convinced the minors to take sexually explicit pictures of themselves and send the images to him.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Castaldi's Palm Beach County home in 2018.

Investigators said they found several electronic devices containing hundreds of videos and photographs of child exploitation material along with evidence of Castaldi communicating with others about the illegal material.

Castaldi previously pleaded guilty to production, distribution, and possession of child pornography and online enticement of minors.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith in Fort Lauderdale imposed the sentence.

Authorities said the case was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
World firefighter fitness competition kicks off in Fort Pierce
Report: 25% of Floridians struggle to pay for housing
Suspect jumps off bridge in attempt to escape deputies

Latest News

Live: Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz in court for hearing
Man found guilty in 2013 attack of Jensen Beach taxicab driver
Recount likely in Democratic primary for congressional seat
5 things to know about COVID-19 vaccines for young children