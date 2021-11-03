Advertisement

Reports: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City, according to published reports.

NFL Network was first to report the positive test, which neither the team nor Rodgers’ agent immediately confirmed.

Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, is the latest Packers player to test positive. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week’s victory at Arizona due to COVID-19 protocols. Lazard has since been activated.

Green Bay’s backup quarterback is 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who has thrown seven passes in his short career. Their third-stringer, Kurt Benkert, is on the practice squad but was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

____

