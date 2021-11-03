'Wall of Honor' unveiled at Abbey Delray

A Delray Beach senior community is now home to a veteran's memorial that pays homage to those who fought and served for our country’s freedom.

The new display was unveiled Wednesday during a special ceremony at Abbey Delray.

The "Wall of Honor" is a tribute to the men and women who served in the armed forces and now call Abbey Delray home. The project was spearheaded by 87-year-old Airforce Veteran Steven Bayer.

Wall of Honor Abbey Delray

"I want people to remember them as people and that’s why I wanted pictures in their uniforms if they could come up with them," Bayer said.

He came up with idea for a memorial after his travels in the Air Force flying hospital ships. After spending three years in the air, he went on to volunteer with the American Red Cross.

For 25 years, Bayer worked as the organization's national spokesperson. He said compiling pictures of his 55 neighbors and fellow comrades wasn't easy, but he managed to do so with the help of administrators at Abbey Delray.

"I want people to remember them as people who fought for them and now, we have this free country that I think worked out pretty good for us," said Bayer.

For Barbara Steinman, the "Wall of Honor" brings back great memories of her husband Elliot. Elliot served four years in the Army in Germany during the Korean War, where he worked as a radio operator.

In addition to the personalized photos, the display also includes biographies and interviews of resident veterans— a special piece to ensure they will never be forgotten and their legacy lives on.

Barbara Steinman at the unveiling of the 'Wall of Honor' at Abbey Delray.

"It brings tears to my eyes, it’s so wonderful to see and it’s a wonderful way to recognize what these people did for during the war, it’s just a wonderful experience," said Steinman.

Her husband died seven years ago but she now has the display to help her reflect on the good times they shared.

"He was my second husband we were married almost 31 years and he’s just a wonderful person. I miss him a lot," Steinman added.

