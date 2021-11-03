Advertisement

West Palm Beach police searching for teen not seen in two weeks

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing teen they say has not been seen in two weeks.

Naudia Kilpatrick,16, was last seen on Oct. 21 in the 900 block of Abraham Avenue in West Palm Beach.

She was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Naudia is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 126 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and blue/green eyes.

A family member says Naudia may have dyed her hair black.

Anyone who locates Naudia Kilpatrick is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 21-14723.

