Advertisement

Cashless tolls on Florida's Turnpike begins Monday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In a few days, technology will be replacing the toll booths along the turnpike to be cashless.

Beginning Monday, Palm Beach County's section of Florida's Turnpike, south to north and through the Treasure Coast, will have an electronic payment system.

An all-electronic tolling (AET) system will enable cashless toll collection through transponders or license plate readers and will eliminate the need for a vehicle to stop to pay a toll.

RELATED: FLORIDA'S TURNPIKE IS GOING CASHLESS

The AET conversion projects has been in the works for years. Prior to this, cash toll collections were removed at Glades Road, Atlantic Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard interchanges.

According to Florida's Turnpike, this project costs about $20 million.

It will be another three years until all the toll plazas in Florida are removed.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in Chipotle parking lot
West Palm Beach police searching for teen not seen in two weeks
Dalia Dippolito's former lover found dead, police say
Palm Beach Gardens man sentenced 25 years for child porn
Health advisory issued for Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach

Latest News

Cashless tolls on Florida's Turnpike begins Monday
Boynton Beach Police Department joins pledge to hire more women
How to save money online shopping on National Cash Back Day
Florida law enforcement agencies struggle with attrition within ranks