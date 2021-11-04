Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon in Tallahassee to push back against the federal government's new vaccination rules.

The federal policy would affect tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees. Those workers will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly.

The governor said Florida will be filing a lawsuit against the federal government to fight the new policy, joining Alabama and Georgia.

DeSantis is being joined by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

The briefing is being held at the Florida Capitol in the Cabinet Meeting Room.

The governor was expected to speak in Tampa with Attorney General Ashley Moody at 2:30 p.m., but his office sent a note in the last hour saying his schedule had changed.

