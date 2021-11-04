Palm Beach County children ages 5 to 11 receive COVID-19 vaccine

Children across our area are rolling up their sleeves.

The School District of Palm Beach County partnered with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, hosting a mobile vaccine clinic on Thursday, helping get shots in children's arms now that kids 5 to 11 are eligible.

Parents and students started lining up early Thursday morning, and we saw another rush in the afternoon once school let out.

Many parents said they feel relieved their kids are now eligible for the vaccine, and the school district is making it quite convenient.

Dylan and Ryder Cohen stood in line outside the School District of Palm Beach County's headquarters. Their mom signing the forms, and then the boys sat down to get their first dose of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's the first step to get rid of COVID," Dylan Cohen said.

"My Nana has cancer and I don't get to see her a lot. I only get to FaceTime her," Ryder Cohen said.

Dylan and Ryder are in sixth and second grades. Their Nana has stage-four lung cancer. Once they're fully vaccinated, they're hoping to spend more time with her knowing everyone is more protected.

"Even like go to my Nana's and hug her for once," Ryder Cohen said.

The School District of Palm Beach County is partnering with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, offering mobile vaccination clinics for students after the vaccine was approved for children 5 to 11 years old.

"It's a huge moment," said mom Erica Cohen. "It's huge and I'm getting a little emotional because I know in a month that my mother-in-law is going to be able to hug her grandchildren and kiss them and be safe."

PBSO's K9 therapy dog, Reggie, also stopped by to say hi and put a smile on the kids faces as they receive their shot.

The school district is reminding parents the vaccine is not required for any student or staff member, but the Cohen family says it's another level of protection.

"2020 sucks. I just hate it. But now we're in 2021 and we're moving on to 2022 and I'm so happy," Ryder Cohen said.

To read the vaccine information fact sheet, click here.

For vaccination sites and hours, click here.

