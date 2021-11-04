Advertisement

PBSO: Body found in canal believed to be missing woman

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in a South Florida canal Thursday morning.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 700 block of Venice Circle at 8:35 a.m., where they were met by a maintenance worker who located the body.

According to officials, the body is believed to be that of Denise Laquilla Ford.

RELATED: PBSO seeking public's assistance in locating missing, endangered woman

Ford was reported missing by family members on Monday.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in Chipotle parking lot
Dalia Dippolito’s former lover found dead, police say
Indian River Co. firefighter denied workers compensation over heart condition
West Palm Beach police searching for teen not seen in two weeks
Palm Beach Gardens man sentenced 25 years for child porn

Latest News

Online auction to benefit Perry J. Cohen Foundation
Pediatrician seeing 'great demand' for COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11
St. Lucie County seeking volunteers for homeless task force
DeSantis: Florida will file lawsuit to fight new vaccine rules