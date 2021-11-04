PBSO: Body found in canal believed to be missing woman

Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in a South Florida canal Thursday morning.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 700 block of Venice Circle at 8:35 a.m., where they were met by a maintenance worker who located the body.

According to officials, the body is believed to be that of Denise Laquilla Ford.

Ford was reported missing by family members on Monday.

