PBSO: Human remains found in backyard of Lake Worth home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in the backyard of a home in Lake Worth Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the Palm Beach County Cold Case Squad received information about possible human remains buried in the backyard of a home located in the 400 block of Selberg Lane.

Detectives obtained a search warrant to search the property and with the assistance of graduate anthropologist students from Florida Gulf Coast University, the human remains were located.

Officials said the Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and took possession of the remains.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

PBSO said detectives are in the very preliminary stages of the investigation.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

