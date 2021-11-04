School District of Palm Beach County announces Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine sites

The School District of Palm Beach County in partnership with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County announced Wednesday the vaccination sites for the Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The initiative comes after the FDA authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for children ages 5 through 11.

The Health Care District Mobile Clinic will be administering the vaccines at select school district locations beginning Nov. 4.

Parents or guardians who wish to have their children vaccinated must complete the Health Care District of Palm Beach County Screening and Consent Form.

The form is available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

The school district reminds parents that the COVID-19 vaccine is not required for any student or staff member of the School District of Palm Beach County.

"The goal of this vaccination rollout is to provide convenience and accessibility to those who would like to receive the immunization," the district said.

The pediatric doses, which is one-third the strength of the vaccine formulated for individuals ages 12 and older, will also be offered by the Health Care District at the Lantana Primary Care Clinic located at 1250 Southwinds Drive, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

