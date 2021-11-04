Advertisement

St. Lucie County seeking volunteers for homeless task force

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
St. Lucie County Commissioners are looking for volunteers to serve on the newly created One St. Lucie Community Homelessness Task Force.

The group is responsible for developing strategies to prevent, reduce, and end chronic individual homelessness in the area.

According to officials, the 13-member task force will meet monthly to help community leaders end homeless throughout St. Lucie County.

The task force will consist of 13 members from the community including:

  • Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council representative;
  • Representative with experience in job training, self-sufficiency and workforce development;
  • Representative from a medical provider that provides direct services to the homeless population;
  • St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners member;
  • City of Port St. Lucie City Council member;
  • City of Fort Pierce City Commission member;
  • Mental health and substance abuse professional with experience working with homeless population;
  • Member with life experience of homelessness;
  • Representative from a non-profit agency with experience in assisting with homelessness issues;
  • Representative from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office;
  • Representative from the 19th Judicial Circuit;
  • Representative from the St. Lucie Public Schools;
  • Representative from the business community.

For more information about becoming a member, qualifications or to apply, click here.

Applications to serve on this task force are due no later than Tuesday, Nov. 30.

