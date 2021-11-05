Advertisement

1 dead in Port St. Lucie house fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

At least one person is dead following a house fire in Port St. Lucie on Friday morning, authorities said.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said firefighters responded to a home in the 2200 block of Southeast Trillo Street around 10 a.m.

Officials said one person died and another was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information has been released.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Indian River Co. firefighter denied workers compensation over heart condition
1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in Chipotle parking lot
Dalia Dippolito’s former lover found dead, police say
School District of Palm Beach County announces Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine sites

Latest News

DeSantis now has Hall of Fame bobblehead
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $5 million substance abuse education initiative for Florida schools
Detectives urge witnesses in deadly stabbing to come forward
Human remains found in backyard of home