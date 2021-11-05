Delray police host 'It's Your Move' chess tournament this weekend

Trust, engagement, accountability and mindfulness — those are the core values of the Delray Beach Police Department and for some officers that include knowing how to play chess.

On Saturday, the department hosts “It’s Your Move." It’s Chess with a Cop for age six to 19 at the Delray Beach Community Center located at 50 NW First Avenue in Delray from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The department has teamed up with James’ Chess Club, a club that teaches youth how to play the game, respect their opponents and strategize for their future twice a week.

“It helps you get smarter and learn from your mistakes,” said Ethan Norris, James’ Chess Club youth player. “I encourage other kids to learn it.”

Over the last two years, the club has provided area youth in Delray’s historically Black West Settlers District how to apply the strategy of the game to their lives.

“Once you learn how to lose then you can start making adjustments in your lifestyle,” said Willie James McCray, James’ Chess Club founder. “Learn how to lose to win. Nobody wants to be a loser but if you’re going to ever gain something you’re going to have to have the experience.”

