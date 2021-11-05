Detectives urge witnesses in deadly stabbing to come forward

Martin County detectives are still trying to find the person who they believe may have stabbed two people, killing one over the weekend near the Blue Moon nightclub in Indiantown.

Detectives believe 20-year-old Romeo Marcos Francisco-Francisco might also be tied to more violent crimes in the past.

Law enforcement officers said the victims, some witnesses, and Francisco-Francisco are undocumented, making it harder for them to track down their person of interest, and gain new information and leads.

“If they’re a victim of a crime, if they’re a witness to a crime, we really want them to come forward and not be afraid of us,” said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

Snyder said early Saturday morning, deputies responded to a call of a stabbing and found one person dead about a block away from the Blue Moon nightclub.

“The biggest hurdle at first was just identifying the victim,” Snyder said.

Through their investigation, they learned there was a second stabbing victim who left the scene and went to his nearby home.

“Thankfully he survived,” Snyder said. However, detectives believe he had no intention of reporting the crime because he is undocumented.

“We have a victim, a stabbing victim, I mean a neck wound, that’s serious. Doesn’t report it to law enforcement. That’s bad for all of us. That’s bad for the community,” Snyder said.

Eventually, detectives said the victim identified Francisco-Francisco as his attacker and they learned he may have also stabbed someone else several weeks earlier.

“We’re afraid he’ll offend again. He’s offended twice and one of the offenses was two victims. So we really want to get our hands on him,” Snyder said.

That is why they are trying to reassure witnesses or anyone with information about Francisco-Francisco that they just want information that could help them locate Francisco-Francisco, and they have no interest in their legal status.

“That’s something for the federal government to deal with. We have no authority to deal with that aspect of it. But unfortunately, the people here don’t know that,” Snyder said.

That fear, he said, likely leads to even more crimes going unreported.

“There’s probably a whole level of violent crime and property crimes that we never hear about,” Snyder said. “If we get into a situation where people are not reporting crime it sets up a pattern where you’re going to get more and more crime."

If you have any information about Francisco-Francisco, you’re asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7060, or call 911.

