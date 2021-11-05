Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $5 million substance abuse education initiative for Florida schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by his wife Casey DeSantis and Florida surgeon general Dr. Joe Ladapo to announce a new substance abuse education initiative for Florida schools.

"The Department of Health along with the Department of Education is investing $5 million into this campaign to educate and provide students with the tools and knowledge to make the best decisions for themselves and their futures," Gov. DeSantis announced. "'The Facts. Your Future.' initiative will engage Florida's youth in the very important conversation about the long-term and often devastating effects of substance abuse."

The governor, his wife, Dr. Ladapo and more spoke to students about substance abuse at Seminole High School.

Gov. DeSantis credited his wife with developing "The Facts. Your Future." initiative.

"I want to thank the First Lady for all of her work on this program and because of her efforts, I'm confident more of Florida's youth will be instilled with the knowledge and confidence to live healthy, productive and drug free lives," said Gov. DeSantis.

"This is really very special to be putting $5 million into a curriculum and a public messaging campaign that someday my children and you guys are going to see, and hopefully it will empower you with the facts to be able to make good decisions in life," Casey DeSantis told students. "Some people say it's 'just say no,' but here's why."

Parents who had lost a child to substance abuse, a young man who had lost his sight in a drunk driving accident and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri also made personal appeals to the students to deter students from substance abuse.

