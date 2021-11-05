Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida surgeon general hosting news conference in Seminole

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be joined by his wife Casey DeSantis and Florida surgeon general Dr. Joe Ladapo for a news conference Friday morning.

They will appear at Seminole High School at 9:30 a.m. and you can watch live in this article or on our Facebook page.

The news conference comes just a day after DeSantis announced Florida will be filing a lawsuit against the federal government's new vaccination rules, joining Alabama, Georgia and private plaintiffs.

The federal policy would affect tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees. Those workers will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly.

Casey DeSantis will join her husband after her public breast cancer diagnosis.

The governor's office announced Casey DeSantis' cancer diagnosis on Oct. 4. The governor said that his wife is "tough" and has "basically resigned that, you know, better she has to go through it than others who may not be able to handle it as well. That's why I love her. She's an exceptional person."

Ladapo also made headlines recently when he refused to wear a mask to meet with Sen. Tina Polsky in her office. The state senator representing portions of Broward and Palm Beach counties was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and is about to undergo radiation treatment.

