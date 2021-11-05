Advertisement

Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County hosts Project Homeless Connect

By Linnie Supall
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, in partnership with several Palm Beach County service organizations, invited members of the community who are homeless or in crisis to attend Project Homeless Connect.

They had the chance to visit with the various agencies, shop for free clothes, receive a free haircut, and take a shower.

Project Homeless Connect is usually hosted quarterly, however, this is the first in-person event since the pandemic began.

Project Homeless Connect, a community-wide, collaborative event, brings together a host of supportive programs, services and counseling all under one roof.

This is the first time the event has been held in-person in more than one year.

According to the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, more than 1,700 people are living without shelter in Palm Beach County.

“Right now a lot of people are considered ‘working homeless,’” said Celissa Stringer, event manager for the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County.  “They are homeless, but they work and they can’t afford housing.”

Project Homeless Connect is sponsored by Baptist Health South Florida.

The next community-wide event will be held in the spring.

To learn more about the free resources available from the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, click here.

