Advertisement

Man burst into flames after Taser used on him in N.Y., police say

Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man,...
Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an upstate New York man is in grave condition at a hospital after police used a Taser to subdue him and he burst into flames.

The Times Union of Albany reports that the 29-year-old man walked into the Catskill Village Police Department last weekend and got into a confrontation with officers.

Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.

The Times Union says the man was taken to the Westchester Medical Center’s Trauma and Burn Center, where he is in grave condition.

An attorney for the man’s family declined to discuss details of the matter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Indian River Co. firefighter denied workers compensation over heart condition
1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in Chipotle parking lot
Dalia Dippolito’s former lover found dead, police say
School District of Palm Beach County announces Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine sites

Latest News

Thea Brooks stands in front of a mural of her slain nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga.,...
Attorneys present jurors with dueling portraits of Arbery
Delray police host 'It's Your Move' chess tournament this weekend
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness at Rittenhouse trial: Kenosha victim was belligerent but no threat
This photo provided by NASA, Astronauts, from left, Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough, Akihiko...
No toilet for returning SpaceX crew, stuck using diapers