Advertisement

Person of interest in Indiantown nightclub stabbing located, arrested

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Detectives with the Martin County Sheriffs Office and US Marshals have located Romeo Marcos Francisco-Francisco, the person of interest in a deadly stabbing near an Indiantown nightclub.

Detectives found him inside an Indiantown home and arrested him on a robbery warrant. They are now questioning him about his possible involvement in cutting two people’s throats a block away from the Blue Moon Restaurant and Bar.

One of the victims was found dead at the scene.

The second victim left the scene and went to his nearby home, according to detectives. When they located the victim, deputies said he identified Francisco-Francisco as his attacker.

Detectives will also question Francisco-Francisco about his possible involvement in a stabbing several weeks prior to the nightclub incident.

This story will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Indian River Co. firefighter denied workers compensation over heart condition
1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in Chipotle parking lot
Dalia Dippolito’s former lover found dead, police say
School District of Palm Beach County announces Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine sites

Latest News

Snowbirds buying up properties in South Florida
'Go dead:' Riviera Beach police officers fired after suspect ends up beaten
'Go dead:' Riviera Beach police officers fired after suspect ends up beaten
Full Brightline service starts Monday