Florida woman killed while checking on deer in roadway

A sign indicating a deer crossing area is seen in this residential area in Millvale, Pa....
A sign indicating a deer crossing area is seen in this residential area in Millvale, Pa. outside Pittsburgh on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2006. Residents say they have seen many more deer in their yards since new housing developments have sprouted in once wooded areas. The state is expanding its aerial deer survey program, having a contractor fly over 505,000 acres of state forest and game lands this year, more than twice as much ground as was covered last year. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Florida woman who stopped to check on a deer that was struck by a vehicle was killed when another driver hit her early Saturday.

The 20-year-old woman stopped her vehicle in the center lane of the three-lane road near the University of Central Florida in Orlando at 2:25 a.m., activated her hazard lights and got out of her car to check on the animal lying in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 23-year-old man struck and killed her as he passed the vehicle. Investigators said he didn’t see the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

