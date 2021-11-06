Lagoonfest returns to West Palm Beach with wildlife presentations and boat tours

The annual Lagoonfest is back this year and is showcasing the treasures that make living in South Florida a true gem.

The event is hoping to bring in families from all over to not only enjoy the beauty of what nature has to offer... But to understand it's value.

The lagoon is a 20-mile-long urban estuary where beauty is just about everywhere you look both on land and on the water.

It touches 13 cities in the Palm Beaches from North Palm Beach to West Palm Beach to Boynton Beach .

Lagoonfest is free as it's all about showcasing the fun there is to have here, while teaching people it's history and importance to the area.

There's going to be everything from wildlife presentations from Bush Wildlife, the Loggerhead Marine Life Center and more.

You can sign up for a boat tour, and even a free kayak tour of the south cove estuary and help with clean-up efforts in the Lake Worth Lagoon to help protect local wildlife and the quality of the lagoon.

