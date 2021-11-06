Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Pinellas County
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from Pinellas County.
Madison Taylor was last seen on Friday in Saint Petersburg.
Madison was wearing a pink t-shirt and black leggings with skulls on the right side. She may drag her right foot, as she tends to walk toe to heel.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.
Scripps Only Content 2021