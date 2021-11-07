2 arrested in Palm Beach Gardens after Belle Glade shooting

Two people were arrested Sunday near the Palm Beach Gardens Mall in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier in the day in Belle Glade.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Fourth St. at 1:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

Barbera then said at about 3:30 p.m. a person suspected in the shooting was spotted driving in Lake Park.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but two people fled toward Palm Beach Gardens. The people being pursued by deputies then stopped their vehicle in the vicinity of the Palm Beach Gardens Mall and fled on foot, according to the sheriff's office.

Both people, whose names have not been released, were apprehended by a sheriff's office K-9.

Barbera said a weapon was also located.

Detectives are still currently in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

