Advertisement

2 arrested in Palm Beach Gardens after Belle Glade shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people were arrested Sunday near the Palm Beach Gardens Mall in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier in the day in Belle Glade.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Fourth St. at 1:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

Barbera then said at about 3:30 p.m. a person suspected in the shooting was spotted driving in Lake Park.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but two people fled toward Palm Beach Gardens. The people being pursued by deputies then stopped their vehicle in the vicinity of the Palm Beach Gardens Mall and fled on foot, according to the sheriff's office.

Both people, whose names have not been released, were apprehended by a sheriff's office K-9.

Barbera said a weapon was also located.

Detectives are still currently in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Snowbirds buying up properties in South Florida
1 man dead after pedestrian and semi-truck crash on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks,...
Palm Beach County schools move up date for optional masks after judge's ruling
Legislative push for permanent daylight saving time renewed
Mother found after children found wandering alone in Delray

Latest News

Veterans honored at parade in downtown West Palm Beach
Dolphins defeat Texans 17-9; teams combine for 9 turnovers
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs &...
Sen. Scott to hold roundtable meeting at Port of Palm Beach
200 doses of vaccine given in 5 hours at child vaccine event