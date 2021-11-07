Advertisement

200 doses of vaccine given in 5 hours at child vaccine event

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Health Care District of Palm Beach County said they distributed 200 pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during a five-hour period Saturday at the School District of Palm Beach County's headquarters near West Palm Beach.

Health officials want to remind parents and guardians that walk-up access to the pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays outside the Health Care District's Lantana Clinic located at 1250 Southwinds Drive in Lantana.

"We'd like to remind the community that our mobile unit in the parking lot of our Lantana Clinic is a convenient site during the week for children as young as five to be vaccinated against COVID-19," said Dr. Belma Andrić, the Health Care District's Chief Medical Officer. "No appointment is necessary so families can stop by during the day and know the vaccine is available for them and their children."

RELATED: Pediatrician seeing 'great demand' for COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11

Children ages 5 through 17 must be with a parent or guardian to be vaccinated.

Vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 as well as the adult version for those 12 or older are available at multiple locations in Palm Beach County this month.

Click here for more child vaccination sites and hours.

The mobile vaccination sites are closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

