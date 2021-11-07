Advertisement

3 injured after shooting at 'huge' block party in Pahokee

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
One person is in critical condition after a triple shooting Saturday night at a large party in Pahokee.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies attempted to break up a large block party in the area of S. Lake Avenue and Daniel Place just after 10 p.m. when gunshots were heard.

When the crowd eventually dispersed, deputies found three victims — two men and one woman — suffering from gunshot wounds.

The three victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

One victim is listed in critical condition, another is in serious condition and the third victim suffered injuries described as not life-threatening.

Barbera said the motive for the shooting is unclear. No arrests have been made.

The sheriff's office said the party was being held to celebrate Saturday night's "Muck Bowl" between rival high schools Glades Central and Pahokee High School.

Pahokee defeated Glades Central 28-0.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

