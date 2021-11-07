Lake Worth Beach pier closed Sunday for heavy swells

Heavy swells and high waves have closed the William O. Lockhart Pier in Lake Worth Beach on Sunday.

The announcement was made Sunday morning on the Lake Worth Beach Municipal Beach & Casino Complex's Facebook page.

Please be advised the William O. Lockhart Pier is closed due to heavy swells. Once the inclement weather has subsided staff will assess for damage and reopen the pier when it is safe to do so. 📸: M. Botts Posted by Lake Worth Casino Building and Beach Complex on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Officials said once the inclement weather has subsided that staff will assess for damage and reopen the pier when it is safe to do so.

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday for Palm Beach County. A high rip current risk remains in effect through Monday evening.

Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks and roads may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads is possible, especially during high tide.

Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges.

Scripps Only Content 2021