Leary tosses 4 TDs as NC State defeats Florida State

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks for a receiver during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. N.C. State won 28-14. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Devin Leary threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns as North Carolina State jumped ahead of Florida State early and held off the Seminoles for a 28-14 win on Saturday.

Leary connected with Trent Pennix, C.J. Riley, Christopher Toudle and Ricky Person on touchdowns — one in each quarter — for the Wolfpack (7-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Three of the touchdowns were big plays, with connections of 62 yards to Riley, 45 yards to Pennix and 43 yards to Person.

McKenzie Milton filled in as Florida State's starting quarterback with Jordan Travis out. Milton completed 22 of 44 passes for 233 yards and scrambled to complete an 8-yard touchdown pass to Keyshawn Helton, but the Seminoles (3-6, 2-4) were also plagued by drops from the start.

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton escapes North Carolina State linebacker Vi Jones in the second half of a game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Leary connected with Riley and Toudle to give the Wolfpack a 14-0 lead at the half. Florida State’s offense was stuck in neutral, accumulating just 78 offensive yards and three first downs in the first 30 minutes.

