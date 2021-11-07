Advertisement

Marshall defeats Owls 28-13

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) looks to the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) looks to the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Jayden Harrison returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a score and freshman Rasheen Ali ran for two third-quarter touchdowns as Marshall rallied to beat Florida Atlantic 28-13 in Conference USA play Saturday night.

After Harrison's kick-return score put Marshall (6-3, 4-1) on top early, FAU (5-4, 3-2) answered with N’Kosi Perry's 27-yard touchdown toss to Brandon Robinson and two field goals by Aaron Shahriari to grab a 13-7 lead with 13:31 remaining in the second quarter.

The Thundering Herd responded with a 14-play, 75-yard drive, grabbing the lead for good on Ali's 3-yard touchdown run.

Ali pushed the lead to 21-13 on a 21-yard TD run with 37 seconds left in the half.

