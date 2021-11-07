Marshall defeats Owls 28-13

Jayden Harrison returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a score and freshman Rasheen Ali ran for two third-quarter touchdowns as Marshall rallied to beat Florida Atlantic 28-13 in Conference USA play Saturday night.

After Harrison's kick-return score put Marshall (6-3, 4-1) on top early, FAU (5-4, 3-2) answered with N’Kosi Perry's 27-yard touchdown toss to Brandon Robinson and two field goals by Aaron Shahriari to grab a 13-7 lead with 13:31 remaining in the second quarter.

The Thundering Herd responded with a 14-play, 75-yard drive, grabbing the lead for good on Ali's 3-yard touchdown run.

Ali pushed the lead to 21-13 on a 21-yard TD run with 37 seconds left in the half.

