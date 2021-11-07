Mother found after children found wandering alone in Delray
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Delray Beach police said they have located the mother of two children who were found wandering alone early Sunday morning.
Police said at 5 a.m. officers located two children, ages 3 and 4 years, on Reigle Avenue and S. Swinton Avenue near the train tracks without adult supervision.
The kids told officers their mother's name is "Tina."
Police tweeted at 9:17 a.m. that the children's mother was found, and she is with them.
It is unclear if the mother will face charges.
