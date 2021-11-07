Advertisement

Mother found after children found wandering alone in Delray

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Delray Beach police said they have located the mother of two children who were found wandering alone early Sunday morning.

Police said at 5 a.m. officers located two children, ages 3 and 4 years, on Reigle Avenue and S. Swinton Avenue near the train tracks without adult supervision.

The kids told officers their mother's name is "Tina."

Police tweeted at 9:17 a.m. that the children's mother was found, and she is with them.

It is unclear if the mother will face charges.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Snowbirds buying up properties in South Florida
1 man dead after pedestrian and semi-truck crash on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks,...
Palm Beach County schools move up date for optional masks after judge's ruling
Legislative push for permanent daylight saving time renewed
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving

Latest News

3 injured after shooting at 'huge' block party in Pahokee
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) looks to the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Marshall defeats Owls 28-13
South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown (15) scrambles from the pocket before throwing a...
Gators lose third straight as South Carolina routs Florida
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks for a receiver during the second half...
Leary tosses 4 TDs as NC State defeats Florida State