Mother found after children found wandering alone in Delray

Delray Beach police said they have located the mother of two children who were found wandering alone early Sunday morning.

Police said at 5 a.m. officers located two children, ages 3 and 4 years, on Reigle Avenue and S. Swinton Avenue near the train tracks without adult supervision.

The kids told officers their mother's name is "Tina."

Police tweeted at 9:17 a.m. that the children's mother was found, and she is with them.

It is unclear if the mother will face charges.

UPDATE: The mother has been located and is with her children. Thanks to everyone who shared this information. https://t.co/zpAuVWcEYV — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) November 7, 2021

Scripps Only Content 2021