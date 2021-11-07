Advertisement

Sen. Scott to hold roundtable meeting at Port of Palm Beach

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs &...
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs & Senate Rules and Administration joint hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, to examine the January 6th attack on the Capitol. (Erin Scott/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, said he will be at the Port of Palm Beach on Monday to discuss the country's ongoing supply chain problems.

The senator's office released a statement Sunday afternoon that said Scott will hold a 2:30 p.m. roundtable discussion with business and retail leaders.

In the announcement, Scott took a jab at President Joe Biden, calling his policies "disastrous" and "socialist."

During Monday's event, Scott said he and other speakers will discuss what solutions can be implemented to help families in Florida and across the U.S.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last month in Jacksonville that Florida's ports are open and ready to help alleviate the country's supply chain issues.

The global supply chain problem has existed for months due to the pandemic, causing American companies to scramble to find parts and goods to build their products.

This has also caused import prices to surge due to demand outweighing supply.

