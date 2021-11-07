Sen. Scott to hold roundtable meeting at Port of Palm Beach

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, said he will be at the Port of Palm Beach on Monday to discuss the country's ongoing supply chain problems.

The senator's office released a statement Sunday afternoon that said Scott will hold a 2:30 p.m. roundtable discussion with business and retail leaders.

RELATED: Florida ports limited in helping backed-up supply chains

In the announcement, Scott took a jab at President Joe Biden, calling his policies "disastrous" and "socialist."

During Monday's event, Scott said he and other speakers will discuss what solutions can be implemented to help families in Florida and across the U.S.

RELATED: Need for truck drivers increases as shortage impacts supply chain

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last month in Jacksonville that Florida's ports are open and ready to help alleviate the country's supply chain issues.

The global supply chain problem has existed for months due to the pandemic, causing American companies to scramble to find parts and goods to build their products.

This has also caused import prices to surge due to demand outweighing supply.

Scripps Only Content 2021