Sen. Scott meets with business leaders at Port of Palm Beach

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, was at the Port of Palm Beach on Monday to discuss the country's ongoing supply chain problems with local business leaders.

The senator held a roundtable discussion where he heard from members of the community about the problems they are currently experiencing.

"We have an unbelievable opportunity with our ports," Scott said. "Less than half of the international cargo that we use in our state comes in through a Florida port."

In Sunday's announcement for the event, Scott took a jab at President Joe Biden, calling his policies "disastrous" and "socialist."

"We clearly have supply chain problems in this country. On top of that, we've got workforce issues. ... We have a lot of job openings. We have still over 10 million job openings," Scott said.

The senator was critical of the federal government's policies that he said aren't encouraging people to work.

"You would never do this to your children. You would never say, 'Hey, I'm going to support you as long as you don't work,'" the senator said. "And that's what our government is doing to our kids and our grandkids."

Scott also criticized the Biden administration's recent announcement that companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly.

"Where did government get the ... think this was a good idea?" Scott asked. "That we would tell people you have to get a vaccine or you lose your job."

The senator said he is working on a bill with U.S. Rep. Carlos Antonio Giménez, R-Miami, called the "Supply Chain Emergency Response Act."

He said the bill would redirect $125 million of unspent CARES Act dollars to subsidize the cost to move cargo from the west coast of the U.S. through the Panama Canal to east coast ports.

The legislation would also allow governors to use unspent CARES Act money to help offset port fees and other related state-level expenses.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last month in Jacksonville that Florida's ports are open and ready to help alleviate the country's supply chain issues.

The global supply chain problem has existed for months due to the pandemic, causing American companies to scramble to find parts and goods to build their products.

This has also caused import prices to surge due to demand outweighing supply.

