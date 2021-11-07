Veterans honored at parade in downtown West Palm Beach

Sunday's weather helped create a perfect day for a parade.

More than 5,000 participants and spectators gathered in downtown West Palm Beach to honor America's veterans.

Veterans were honored at a parade held in West Palm Beach on Nov. 7, 2021.

The event was held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m along Clematis Street.

Organizers said this was the largest veterans parade held in West Palm Beach.

The parade was hosted by the Palm Beach County Veterans Committee for the 14th year.

Veterans Day is Thursday, marking the anniversary of the armistice ending World War I in 1918.

Scripps Only Content 2021