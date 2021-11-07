Advertisement

Veterans honored at parade in downtown West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday's weather helped create a perfect day for a parade.

More than 5,000 participants and spectators gathered in downtown West Palm Beach to honor America's veterans.

Veterans were honored at a parade held in West Palm Beach on Nov. 7, 2021.
Veterans were honored at a parade held in West Palm Beach on Nov. 7, 2021.

The event was held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m along Clematis Street.

Organizers said this was the largest veterans parade held in West Palm Beach.

The parade was hosted by the Palm Beach County Veterans Committee for the 14th year.

Veterans Day is Thursday, marking the anniversary of the armistice ending World War I in 1918.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Snowbirds buying up properties in South Florida
1 man dead after pedestrian and semi-truck crash on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks,...
Palm Beach County schools move up date for optional masks after judge's ruling
Legislative push for permanent daylight saving time renewed
Mother found after children found wandering alone in Delray

Latest News

2 arrested in Palm Beach Gardens after Belle Glade shooting
Dolphins defeat Texans 17-9; teams combine for 9 turnovers
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs &...
Sen. Scott to hold roundtable meeting at Port of Palm Beach
200 doses of vaccine given in 5 hours at child vaccine event